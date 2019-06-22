Striking Cameroon players offered extra Africa Cup bonus

Striking Cameroon players will be offered an additional performance-related bonus at the Africa Cup of Nations, Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said Friday.

The players on Thursday refused to board a plane bound for the continent’s showpiece biennial tournament in Egypt.

After that refusal, Kombi presided over an overnight meeting with some senior players and their representatives after which the Cameroonian football federation (Fecafoot) agreed an additional bonus of 7,600 euros per player.

Each player had already received a payment of 30,489 euros from the government. “We hope that the players who asked to be heard will accept to set off in the day,” a source close to the sports ministry told AFP.

Cameroon kick off their campaign against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, with Ghana and Benin making up Group F.