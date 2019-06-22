Robust security in place for start of Africa Cup of Nations

A system will also be used to track “every fan from the moment they enter the stadium until the moment they leave through the gates“, according to local media.

Set to run well into the scorching month of July, the Cup of Nations marks the first time Egypt has hosted a major sports tournament since longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was ousted by mass protests in 2011.

In the wake of the 2013 military overthrow of his successor Morsi and led by now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who was due to attend Friday’s match, Egypt has seen a surge in terror attacks targeting its Christian minority and security forces.

Morsi, its first democratically elected president, was buried on Tuesday following the ousted and jailed leader’s collapse in court and death the previous day.

A source within the Confederation of African Football (CAF), speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tuesday there was “no reason” Morsi’s death would impact the security situation in the country.