New Zealand finally end Gayle force innings in World Cup

New Zealand finally saw the back of Chris Gayle after dropping the big-hitting West Indies batsman three times in a World Cup match on Saturday.

The veteran opener led West Indies' charge towards a target of 292 with a typically dashing 87 off just 84 balls.

But he eventually holed out as part of a collapse that saw five wickets lost for 22 run in 28 balls as the West Indies slumped to 164 for seven.

Victory would leave New Zealand, the 2015 losing finalists, on the brink of securing a semi-final spot and all but eliminate the West Indies.

Evin Lewis was unable to partner Gayle at the top of the order after being off the field for most of the New Zealand innings with a hamstring injury.

Stand-in opener Shai Hope played on to Trent Boult for just one.

Left-hander Gayle was first dropped on 15 when Boult failed to hold a desperately difficult chance as the ball dropped over his shoulder.

Gayle responded by hitting the next two balls for six.

He was dropped again on 58 when Matt Henry floored a routine chance at deep square leg off Mitchell Santner, with the spinner again denied Gayle's wicket in the same over when Colin Munro could not cling on at deep midwicket.

Shimron Hetmyer, also going for his shots, made a brisk fifty before he was bowled by a slower ball from Lockie Ferguson, who then struck next ball to have West Indies captain Jason Holder caught behind.

Gayle's luck ran out when he hoisted Colin de Grandhomme to the long-on boundary where Boult held a safe catch.

Masterclass

Earlier, Kane Williamson's latest batting masterclass helped New Zealand recover from a woeful start to post a competitive 291-8.

New Zealand were 7-2 inside the first over after fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell removed openers Martin Guptill and Munro for golden ducks.

But New Zealand captain Williamson's career-best 148 -- his second successive World Cup hundred after a match-winning 106 not out against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday -- turned the tide.

Williamson received sound support from Ross Taylor (69) during a third-wicket stand of 160.

Cottrell, however, left the West Indies with a reachable target thanks to his 4-56 in a maximum 10 overs, including the key wicket of Williamson.

Taylor gave his innings away when he could not clear Holder at mid-off after chipping a catch off Gayle.

But Williamson carried on in typically calm fashion.

He went to his 13th one-day international hundred with his eighth four when he pulled a loose ball from fast bowler Kemar Roach.

He then hoisted Cottrell legside for the only six of his innings.

Williamson surpassed his previous best score in 137 ODI innings -- 145 against South Africa in Kimberley in 2013 -- before he fell skying Cottrell to wicket-keeper Hope.

In all, Williamson faced 154 balls, including 14 fours and one six.

He has now scored 373 runs, including two hundreds, in four innings this World Cup at an average of 186.5.