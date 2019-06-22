Hosts Egypt make winning start to Africa Cup of Nations
Mahmoud Trezeguet handed hosts Egypt a winning start to the Africa Cup of Nations with the only goal of Friday’s opening game against Zimbabwe in a high tempo start to the tournament.
His 41st-minute strike proved decisive as Egypt missed out on a myriad of chances to make a bigger impact but will be satisfied to have taken the first three point haul of the month-long event.
This atmosphere in here is almost too much. I'm actually lost for words @AFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Rr172SAxwm— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) June 21, 2019
Trezeguet’s finish overshadowed a return to Cairo for Champions League winner Mohamed Salah, whose every touch was loudly cheered but who had a frustrating evening as he could not convert his chances.
A packed crowd of 70,000 – many of whom had queued from up to 12 hours before kick off to enter the stadium – ensured a heady atmosphere at the Cairo International Stadium.