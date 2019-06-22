Sport

Hosts Egypt make winning start to Africa Cup of Nations

By reuters - 22 June 2019
Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (L) and Egypt's midfielder Tarek Hamed (R) congratulate Egypt's midfielder Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (C) on his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Egypt and Zimbabwe at Cairo International Stadium on June 21, 2019.
Image: Khaled DESOUKI / AFP

Mahmoud Trezeguet handed hosts Egypt a winning start to the Africa Cup of Nations with the only goal of Friday’s opening game against Zimbabwe in a high tempo start to the tournament.

His 41st-minute strike proved decisive as Egypt missed out on a myriad of chances to make a bigger impact but will be satisfied to have taken the first three point haul of the month-long event.

Trezeguet’s finish overshadowed a return to Cairo for Champions League winner Mohamed Salah, whose every touch was loudly cheered but who had a frustrating evening as he could not convert his chances.

A packed crowd of 70,000 – many of whom had queued from up to 12 hours before kick off to enter the stadium – ensured a heady atmosphere at the Cairo International Stadium.

