Zimbabwe's strike threat had no effect on their performance‚ said star player Khama Billiat‚ as the Warriors lived up to their nickname with a brave performance going down 1-0 to Egypt in Friday night's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opening game in front of a sold-out Cairo International Stadium.

The match followed an opening ceremony that was short‚ sweet‚ professional and‚ as these things go‚ actually really good.

Egypt were cautious and perhaps a little subdued but their level of precision and discipline still marked the tournament hosts out as certainly a favourite to repeat their 2006 home soil success.

Zimbabwe could not match the hosts' outstanding organisation‚ but were skilful and managed to give the Pharaohs‚ in front of a 75‚000 cauldron of red that will be a huge factor for the three-time successive champions of 2006‚ 2008 and 2010‚ some nervous moments.

“I just want to give credit to the boys. As much as we didn't get the result that we wanted we showed professionalism‚ we stayed focused‚ and we just needed to do little mistakes that we made and wrong decisions better‚” Kaizer Chiefs' little playmaker Billiat said.