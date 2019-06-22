Aussie Green maintains lead at Women's PGA Championship

Hannah Green has both momentum and luck on her side as she extended her lead at the Women's PGA Championship to three shots on Friday.

The 22-year-old Aussie maintained her momentum from a superb opening round in which she needed just 23 putts. On Friday she made 27 putts en route to a three-under 69 and a seven-under 137 total.

Two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand is second after shooting two-under 70 at the Hazeltine National golf course in Chaska, Minnesota.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko, who shot 70, and defending champion Park Sung-hyun, who shot 71, are tied for third at 141.

Nelly Korda is at 142 with Angel Yin while Lizette Salas, Moriya Jutanugarn, Lin Xiyu, Kang Ji-min, Caroline Hedwall, Nuria Iturrioz, Kim Hyo-joo, Pernilla Lindberg and Lexi Thompson are at 143.

Green also holed a shot for the second straight day, this time after putting her second shot on the par-four 12th in the water. After a penalty drop, her ball ended up tucked down in the rough. But she gouged it out with a wedge, and it rolled straight in for a par save.

"When it went in, I just laughed," she said of the lucky break. "I guess with the hole-out on seven yesterday and the hole-out today, it's really going my way."

Green's best previous finish at a major was a tie for 16th at last year's ANA Inspiration.

Green started her round with a bogey on the first hole - the lone blemish on her scorecard - but birdied Nos. 2, 6, 8 and 14.

American Michelle Wie returned to competition for the first time in two months and stumbled to the finish for the second straight day with a shocking 10-over 82.

Wie, who is coming off wrist surgery, had one of the worst performances of her career finishing in 147th place with a 22-over 166 score.

"Not great," Wie said when asked how her hand felt. "In an ideal world, I'd wake up and be fine and play next week. Going to go back and figure out what's next."

