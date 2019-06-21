Sport

Zimbabwe FA deny boycott threat for Afcon opener against Egypt

By Afp - 21 June 2019
Zimbabwe's players train at El Sakka El Hadeed Stadium ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations opening match against Egypt in Cairo.
Zimbabwe's players train at El Sakka El Hadeed Stadium ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations opening match against Egypt in Cairo.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Zimbabwe's Football Association (ZIFA) has denied local reports in Egypt that the team is considering boycotting Friday's opening match against Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt in Cairo over a pay dispute.

“ZIFA would like to reiterate that the Warriors have remained focused ahead of opening Group A match against Egypt‚” the governing body said in a statement.

“ZIFA and Warriors have signed a contract and both parties will honour and respect all contractual obligations‚” it added.

According to Zimbabwean media‚ the national team was threatening to boycott the Egypt encounter over a dispute with ZIFA officials about daily allowances and bonuses.

“Warriors have not ventured in any industrial action or strike as reported in some social media circles‚” ZIFA said.

Zimbabwe are appearing at the tournament for the fourth time and have never advanced beyond the first round.

Latest Videos

This is the seven key priorities that president Cyril Ramaphosa will focus on
‘Talking time is over’ - Highlights from Sona 2019

Most Read

X