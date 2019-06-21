South Africa and Pakistan are in all likelihood on their way out of the World Cup.

But first they have to something that will strike many as cruel‚ play against each other.

And they have to do so at one of the most iconic grounds in all the game.

That’s what Sunday’s games between the teams at Lord’s is all about.

Both sides labour under the embarrassment of having won only once at the tournament with South Africa having lost four times and Pakistan‚ who have played one fewer match‚ thrice.

There remains a smidgen of a chance that both could end up in the semi-finals‚ but it really is a smidgen.

So‚ why bother with Sunday’s game?

“There are guys playing their last World Cups and I’d like to think that they will leave the world stage having signed off on a strong note‚” Proteas coach Ottis Gibson said after Wednesday’s match.