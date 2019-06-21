Bafana Bafana striker Lars Veldwijk displayed glimpses of his scoring prowess when he scored a hat-trick during a training game this week‚ prompting coach Stuart Baxter to say he would have a nice headache upfront in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Veldwijk's form will not come as a surprise to many after he had a good season with Sparta Rotterdam‚ the side he helped gain promotion to the Dutch’s Eridivisie (first division) after scoring 24 goals in 36 matches.

The Dutch-born SA striker is expected to fight for the Bafana jersey with Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba‚ the two players whose goals helped secure qualification to the continental showpiece in Egypt.

“For me‚ it’s only to prove to the coach that I’m ready.

"Hopefully I showed him enough‚” said Veldwijk.

On Baxter’s pronouncement that his form gives him a nice selection headache‚ Veldwijk said he’s happy that he doesn't have the tough responsibility of selecting the team.

“That’s not up to me (as to who is supposed to start)‚ I just want to show the coach what I can do and I’m happy that I’m here‚" he said.