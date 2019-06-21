All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah on Friday as the Egypt and Liverpool star looks to help the Africa Cup of Nations hosts launch their bid for a record-extending eighth title against Zimbabwe in the opening match in Cairo.

The tournament has been expanded to 24 teams for the first time.

After avenging last year's Champions League anguish with Liverpool three weeks ago‚ Salah is now on a mission for redemption with the Pharaohs after injury wrecked his World Cup campaign in Russia.

His injury ruined Egypt's return to the global showpiece after a 28-year absence.

Egypt top the betting as favourites to lift the trophy in Cairo on July 19 and have won the competition as hosts three of the previous four times‚ with the last of those in 2006 sparking an unprecedented run of three successive triumphs.

Authorities are confident the infrastructure is in place to host the continent's largest football contest‚ awarded to Egypt at just six months' notice‚ and which kicks off against a backdrop of terror attacks and only days after the death of former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.