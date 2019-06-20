Chiefs celebrate their 50th anniversary this year and Maphosa said a new kit to commemorate the milestone would be launched next month.

“The jersey will be launched before the Carling Cup‚” said Maphosa.

“That one is clear.”

Chiefs will start the coming season under immense pressure after ending the last campaign trophyless for an unprecedented fourth year in a row.

The clubs assured supporters late last month that tough steps would be taken to address the situation‚ but it is the seeming slow pace of activity that has left supporters frustrated.

“This past season has been an unacceptable one in which we have fallen well short of the standards we set for ourselves‚" the Chiefs statement said last month.

"We have let ourselves down and we know we have bitterly disappointed and failed to meet the expectations of our supporters and stakeholders. “It has been four barren seasons now and as Kaizer Chiefs management we will do all we possibly can to remedy the situation and to act decisively…

"We are using this off-season to implement the changes and to map the way forward with a new approach for next season‚ based on the lessons learnt.

“The rebuilding process for the 2019/20 season is already underway and all the necessary actions will be taken to ensure we restore this iconic institution to where it rightfully belongs – at the summit of South African football.