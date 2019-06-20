Jaguares, Chiefs eye semi-finals place after early-season struggles

The Argentine Jaguares host the Chiefs from New Zealand Friday in a Super Rugby quarter-final pairing that seemed unlikely as the regular season approached halfway.

Jaguares suffered four losses in their first six matches and the Chiefs fared even worse, winning one match, drawing one and losing four.

Both teams then turned their seasons around against the Bulls at a ground far from their bases in Buenos Aires and Hamilton, 125km south of Auckland.

Twice champions Chiefs were winless and desperate when they came to the Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria - a venue where they were humiliated 61-17 in the 2009 final.

But three months ago there was no repeat of that embarrassing scoreline as the Chiefs scored seven tries in a 56-20 romp that went a long way toward turning the season around.

A couple of All Blacks figured prominently on the scoresheet with lock Brodie Retallick bagging two tries and now-injured utility back Damian McKenzie slotting 21 points.

Jaguares arrived in Pretoria two weeks after the Chiefs equally desperate for a win that would halt a multi-season run of losses in South Africa.

While they were unable to dominate the Bulls like the Chiefs did, a 22-20 victory for the tourists marked the start of a stunning turnaround.

That win was the first of nine in 10 matches since, including a 28-20 triumph over former champions the Hurricanes in New Zealand.

Between those two matches in Pretoria, the Chiefs flew to Argentina and edged the Jaguares 30-27 to avenge a home defeat by the South Americans last season.

Winning streak

With the Chiefs scoring 59 points and a virtual Jaguares reserve side 52 in the final round of league play last weekend, the stage is set for an intriguing quarter-final.

Chiefs coach Colin Cooper acknowledged that his team are on a three-match winning streak when he said: "We need to draw on the confidence gained from our past couple of games."

While demolishing the Melbourne Rebels was hugely satisfying, coming from 20 points behind to beat trophy-holders Crusaders convincingly must have sent morale sky-rocketing.

"We have had a good week over here and there is plenty of energy in the team, especially from our leaders," said Cooper.

"The Jaguares are a quality side. They have performed well and we have the utmost respect for them.

"We are no strangers to quarter-finals rugby, we just need to stay focused and deliver a performance our fans are proud of."

Winger Emiliano Boffelli spoke of the motivation within the Jaguares camp ahead of a second straight last-eight appearance having lost to the Golden Lions in Johannesburg last season.

"Great being able to play a Super Rugby quarter-final," he said. "We did it last year, but this time we are hosting the game. We have great expectations."

But thoughts of a first semi-final appearance for the Buenos Aires outfit are not on his mind: "We focus on this game (Chiefs) - we face a great rival."

According to a Super Rugby media release, the winners in Buenos Aires meet the Brumbies of Australia or the Sharks of South Africa, who play Saturday, in the semi-finals.

In the other half of the draw, the Crusaders host the Highlanders Friday in a New Zealand derby and the Hurricanes have home advantage over the Bulls Saturday.

- AFP