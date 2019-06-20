"They have guys like Ardie Savea‚ their half back pairing is also strong and you have a guy like Ngani Laumape on the wing who gives them gain line.

"They have key players and they are complete as a team‚ but our performance last weekend was good.

“We have guys who are peaking at the right time.

"It is Super Rugby‚ the quarterfinals and we have been pretty much playing a knockout brand of rugby for most of the time this season.

"We have been able to take penalties whenever they are on offer and we don’t want to change much.”

A number of Bulls players like Handrè Pollard‚ Jason Jenkins‚ Duane Vermeulen‚ Lood de Jager‚ Eli Snyman‚ Handro Liebenberg will be leaving Loftus together with Kriel at the end of the campaign and he is feeling nostalgic.

“You do get a bit nostalgic‚ not only for the rugby but for the memories and friendships that we made here over the years‚" he said.

"I remember coming here as an 18-year-old fresh out of school and living across the road from here.

"I literally have been with some of these guys every day for the past seven years and that is something that I will miss moving forward.

"I am leaving with good memories‚ friendships and it is amazing how time flies and people grow.

"A guy like Handrè is obviously married now and we arrived here very young with the ambition of just playing rugby.”