EP's Dukisa joins Russian club
The strong running Dukisa was a key player in the Elephants’ SuperSport Rugby Challenge campaign when EP won four of the seven matches they played.
The strong running Dukisa was a key player in the Elephants’ SuperSport Rugby Challenge campaign when EP won four of the seven matches they played.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.