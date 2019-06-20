Damien keeps his vow to honour his famous father Nick Durandt's memory

Young boxing trainer Damien Durandt has kept his vow to honour his famous father's memory and is on the verge of producing the first WBC champion from Congo.

Damien's father, the larger than life Nick, died after colliding with a vehicle while riding his motorbike in rural Free State on April 21, 2017.

The flamboyant 53-year-old had produced 38 world champions, 27 international titlists and 95 South African title-holders at the time of his death.

The younger Durandt started working with his father from the age of 14 and has vowed to continue the family business.

The 26-year-old trainer recently guided Congolese Ilunga "Junior" Makabu to victory against Russian Dmitry "Russian Hammer" Kudryashov in a fight for the WBC Silver cruiserweight belt that has now put his boxer within touching distance of the vacant title.

"We are extremely happy with the victory (against Kudryashov)," Durandt said.

"Junior showed guts, heart and willpower to stand and trade with one of the most dangerous punchers in the division.