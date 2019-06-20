Sport

Black Leopards announce signing of Thuso Phala and Mogakolodi Ngele

By Ofentse Ratsie - 20 June 2019
Thuso Phala of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Supersport United and Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville South Africa on 23 January 2018.
Thuso Phala of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Supersport United and Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville South Africa on 23 January 2018.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Limpopo side Black Leopards have announced the signing of former SuperSport United midfielder Thuso Phala and forgotten Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mogakolodi Ngele.

Leopards signaled their intent ahead of the coming premiership season when they also bolstered their new technical team with the addition of former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Patrick Mabedi.

Lionel Soccoia has been appointed as head coach while Mlungisi Ngubane will take up a role as the club's team manager.

The club took to social media to announce their new arrivals in Wednesday night.

Leopards finished 13th on the premiership standings last season and will be looking to better their performance in the new campaign.

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs

Most Read

X