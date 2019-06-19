Uefa reject PSG's appeal to overturn Neymar's three-match ban

Paris St Germain forward Neymar's appeal against a three-match Uefa Champions League ban for insulting match officials following the French side's elimination from the competition last season has been rejected, the European governing soccer body said on Wednesday.

Neymar had labelled the video assistant referee system a "disgrace" after Manchester United were awarded a decisive last-gap penalty at the Parc des Princes which they converted to advance to the quarter-finals on away goals.

The Brazilian was suspended in April for three Champions League matches and PSG appealed the decision.

"The appeal lodged by PSG is rejected. Consequently, the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's decision of April 25 is confirmed," Uefa said in a statement.