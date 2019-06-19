Two South African swimmers have been named in the New York Breakers team that will compete in the inaugural International Swimming League.

Backstroker Christopher Reid and sprinter Brad Tandy‚ who both competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics‚ are among 27 swimmers named by the new franchise‚ co-owned by former South African Tina Andrew and her ace swimmer son Michael.

The kid was born in the US but‚ with dual nationality‚ had briefly flirted with the idea of competing for SA before committing to the land of his birth.

“It is an absolute honor to be announced as part of the Breakers’ roster‚” Michael Andrew said in a press release.