Three key points on Caster Semenya and CAS award: 'She was born a woman'

After Caster Semenya welcomed the publication of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS's) arbitral award, key points on the decision have been explained.

The award ruled in favour of IAAF's decision to compel women with differences of sexual development (DSD) to take oral contraceptives to lower their testosterone when competing in events between 400m and 1,500m in length.

Here are three key points from the CAS award:

Born female

The CAS panel stated that Semenya is a woman.

"At birth, it was determined that she was female, so she was born a woman."