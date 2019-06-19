Cape Town City have confirmed the signing of versatile Abbubaker Mobara from Orlando Pirates‚ a return to the Mother City for the former Ajax Cape Town youth product.

Mobara has endured a difficult three-year spell at Pirates‚ where he made just four league starts last season and only 36 since he joined the club in July 2016.

The 25-year-old‚ who can play right-back‚ centre-back or as a defensive midfielder‚ will add considerably to the options of City coach Benni McCarthy as he looks to build a title-winning squad in the coming campaign.