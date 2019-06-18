St Andrew’s clinch narrow victory over Kingswood

A large, vocal crowd greeted the teams as St Andrew’s and Kingswood ran out onto Makhanda’s City Lords on Saturday for the annual K-Day schools rugby fixture.

With Kingswood celebrating their 125th year in style, the fixture was perhaps even better supported than usual and the pressure was intense.

Kingswood got off to the perfect start and were soon in front after a clearance kick by Guy Rushmere was charged down.

The try was converted to put Kingswood 7-0 up.

Ill-discipline then cost St Andrew’s three more points and after 15 minutes the visiting team were 10-0 down.

St Andrew’s never got going as they missed a number of lineouts and it took a moment of brilliance from Matthew Hillary to get them on the board, putting Ben Aliker over in the left corner.

Rushmere could not convert but the gap was narrowed to 10-5 and when St Andrew’s added two penalties, they led 11-10 at halftime, despite the physical pressure and pace that Kingswood were bringing to the game.

A well-taken try soon after halftime following a good passage of play from St Andrew’s saw Rushmere score under the poles when he spotted a gap.

He converted and St Andrew’s were 18-10 in front and looking far better than in the first half.

A yellow card and the ensuing penalty which was converted by Kingswood narrowed the gap to five points once again, with 20 minutes to play.

A well-worked converted try to Kingswood after a kick through on the blindside saw them take a two-point lead going into the final quarter.

The St Andrew’s side soaked up the pressure and forced another penalty, which was slotted by Rushmere, putting them in front again, albeit by just the single point.

This is how the game ended, despite St Andrew’s being dominant for the final 10 minutes of the game.

Kingswood must be commended for their performance.

They were physical and dominant in the collisions and defended manfully against a side that wanted to run at them.

It was a wonderful day all round and Kingswood can be proud of their efforts as they celebrated their 125th anniversary in style.