Shape-up or ship-out: Neymar in question as PSG chief blasts club's 'celebrity behaviour'

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned Neymar and his other highly-paid stars on Sunday that they must shape-up or ship-out, claiming "celebrity behaviour" at the French champions will not be tolerated.

"The players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before," Al-Khelaïfi told France Football in an interview to be published on Tuesday.

"It must be completely different, they will have to do more, work more.

"They are not here to please themselves and if they do not agree, the doors are open. I do not want to have celebrity behaviour anymore.

"I have realised that changes were essential, otherwise we're going nowhere."

Although he wasn't named, there seems little doubt that Brazilian star Neymar was the chief target of Al-Khelaifi's blast.