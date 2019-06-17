SA superfan Botha Msila still hopeful of reaching Egypt to support Bafana at Afcon
South African superfan Botha Msila is still hopeful of reaching Egypt to support Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations‚ but has admitted defeat in his bid to go from Cape Town to Cairo over land.
Msila was denied entry to Ethiopia having not obtained the required visa‚ and has called time on his journey‚ though he has promised to one day complete the 10‚000-kilometre trek.
His Zimbabwean ‘teammate’‚ Alvin Zhakata‚ also faced visa issues on the Ethiopian border‚ but has decided to push on with his journey.
"I found out it will be difficult to pass the border‚ so I have chosen not to be a difficult person to other countries‚” Msila said in a video posted on Twitter.
“I feel that it is better for me to go back to my country‚ to get a visa and follow the correct procedures.
"I'm sorry that I was given wrong information‚ but I understand now‚ I have learned so many things.
"I choose now to be man enough to go back to my country‚ to be helped with visas and take another mode of transport to Egypt.
"But one day I am going to do this trip‚ I owe South Africans and myself a trip like this. I promise I will do this trip again in a proper way and not make mistakes.”
16/06 13:00— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 16, 2019
Many of you have spoken and I listen... Ka Lerato Leo Mzansi, ka le leboga 💚🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/n7GlamV2h8
Msila is now headed for the Kenyan capital of Nairobi‚ where he will attempt to either make his way to Johannesburg‚ or try and find a way to get to Egypt.
South African passport holders need a visa to enter the North African country‚ which could be another battle for Msila with applicants having to present themselves at the embassy in Pretoria.
"I'm sorry that this trip is going to end here‚ but I am going back to Nairobi‚ either to get transport back to my country or to get a bus or something to get up to Egypt‚" he said. "But I'm sad‚ I'm upset. Thanks to everybody sending messages and wishing us luck in this trip.”
Msila has petitioned the newly-appointed minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa for assistance.
Bafana open their Nations Cup campaign against Ivory Coast on June 24‚ giving Msila week to make it to Cairo.
There have been some suggestions of a crowd-funding page‚ while it is also unclear how Msila and Zhakata were going to fund their stay in Egypt once they arrived after claiming they could not afford the $50 (R750) visa fee for Ethiopia.
