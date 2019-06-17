Ex-Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb joins Chippa United
Expelled Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper and skipper Patrick Tignyemb has confirmed that he has joined Chippa United‚ ending his nearly 12-year stay at Phunya Sele Sele.
Tignyemb's contract was unceremoniously terminated last month after he allegedly confronted the Celtic management about bonuses the club owed to players.
“I am not going to be part of Celtic next season.
"I have signed for Chippa United‚’’ said an emotional Tignyemb‚ who had been with Phunya Sele Sele since 2008.
Tignyemb joined Celtic from his native club Cotonsport.
At Celtic‚ the Cameroon-born shot-stopper amassed a whopping 311 appearances in all competitions‚ keeping 109 clean sheets in the process.
The 34-year-old keeper has urged Celtic fans to hold no grudges as he departs to the Chilli Boys‚ thanking them for supporting him through thick and thin over the years.
“I want the Celtic fans to release me from their hearts.
"I want their blessings… to do my job properly at my next club.
"I belong to Bloemfontein‚ I am from Bloemfontein. Just allow me to go‚’’ said Tignyemb.
“I love Celtic fans and I will always be grateful for the love they had been showing me in good and bad times.’’
Last month the temperamental keeper made it clear that he would only consider reconciling with Celtic if chief executive Khumbulani Konco vacated his post.
It seems relations between Tignyemb‚ as a leader representing players‚ and Konco plunged after the goalie questioned the cash-strapped club about bonuses that were promised to the players but were never paid.