Crowds thrilled at Extreme Race Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Mixed results for local racers as Volkswagen Race Day delivers exciting battles
Volkswagen’s Bradley Liebenberg took four race wins out of five races in the Falken Polo Cup and GTC2 to record one of his best outings at the Aldo Scribante Raceway in the Extreme Race Festival on Volkswagen Race Day at the weekend.
Liebenberg displayed sublime driving skills in the Falken Volkswagen Polo Cup, taking pole position before racing to a trio of wins over Jeffrey Kruger, Jurie Swart, Matt Shorter, Keegan Campos and Chris Shorter in race 1.
He followed it up with another over Matt and Swart in race 2. Liebenberg overcame Swart and Kruger in the final race to take the day and move into the joint championship lead with Kruger ahead of Swart.
Johan Fourie in his BMW, claimed a welcome GTC victory ahead of Keagan Masters’ Volkswagen, Toyota’s Michael van Rooyen, VW’s Daniel Rowe and All Power Audi driver Tschops Sipuka after pole man and title leader Simon Moss’ Audi and Robert Wolk hit trouble. VW trio Bradley Liebenberg, Charl Smalberger and Adrian Wood topped the GTC2 race.
Moss was back to winning ways over Wolk in race 2, with Fourie third from Masters, van Rooyen and Rowe, while Wood turned the GTC2 tables to be the only man to beat Liebenberg on the day, with Mandla Mdakane’s Mini in third.
Scott Temple dominated the Investchem Formula 1600 races, running away from the pack to win the first race from Nicholas van Weely and Tiago Rebelo.
Race two was far more straightforward as Temple stormed to another lights to flag win, although Andrew Rackstraw kept him honest ahead of Gillespie and Andrew Schofield.
On two wheels, David McFadden rode his Yamaha to the opening 1000cc Superbike win over Lance Isaacs’ BMW, followed by Yamaha riders Dylan Barnard and Clinton Seller, while Kewyn Snyman took 600 Supersport honours over Jared Schultz, Blaze Baker and Ricardo Otto in a Yamaha top four lockout.
Seller bounced back to take the second race from Isaacs, McFadden and Barnard while Snyman took another 600 win from Baker, Schultz and Otto.
Isaacs taking the day from McFadden and Seller while Snyman took 600s overall from Schultz and Baker.
The quickest car action of the day came in the local EP Regional Modifieds where George Economedes stormed to the race 1 win in his Class X Golf ahead of Class A winner Duncan Lethbridge (Audi TT) after an entertaining dice with Kean Barnard’s Class X Lotus 7.
Class B winner Quinsley Sale was next up after championship leader Deon Slabbert hit trouble in his Polo, with Jeandre Marais' Lotus 7 fifth ahead of Johan Nel, who held Marais Ellis’ similar BMW off to take Class C. Stephan Aucamp (BMW) took Class D, Daniel Bright (Golf) Class E and Wickus Basson (BMW) won class F.
Scribante initially led the second race but stopped early to make Economedes’ day. He had to work to keep Class X rival Kean Barnard at bay after Barnard and third placed Lethbridge enjoyed a splendid dice.
Economedes took the day from Lethbridge Barnard and Class B winner Sale, Nel won Class C, Aucamp D, Bright E and Scholz Class F.
The national championship Extreme Festival now takes a midseason break before it heads to Zwartkops in Pretoria at the end of July, while regional racing returns to Aldo Scribante on 6 July.