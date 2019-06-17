Crowds thrilled at Extreme Race Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Volkswagen’s Bradley Liebenberg took four race wins out of five races in the Falken Polo Cup and GTC2 to record one of his best outings at the Aldo Scribante Raceway in the Extreme Race Festival on Volkswagen Race Day at the weekend.

Liebenberg displayed sublime driving skills in the Falken Volkswagen Polo Cup, taking pole position before racing to a trio of wins over Jeffrey Kruger, Jurie Swart, Matt Shorter, Keegan Campos and Chris Shorter in race 1.

He followed it up with another over Matt and Swart in race 2. Liebenberg overcame Swart and Kruger in the final race to take the day and move into the joint championship lead with Kruger ahead of Swart.

Johan Fourie in his BMW, claimed a welcome GTC victory ahead of Keagan Masters’ Volkswagen, Toyota’s Michael van Rooyen, VW’s Daniel Rowe and All Power Audi driver Tschops Sipuka after pole man and title leader Simon Moss’ Audi and Robert Wolk hit trouble. VW trio Bradley Liebenberg, Charl Smalberger and Adrian Wood topped the GTC2 race.