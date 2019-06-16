Pakistan PM Imran Khan tells players to beat India with mental strength

Pakistani prime minister and cricket great Imran Khan on Sunday urged his country's cricket team to be mentally strong and take calculated risks to triumph in a crucial World Cup clash with arch-rivals India later in the day.

Khan, who led Pakistan to their only World Cup triumph in 1992, is considered one of the sport's greatest all-rounders and his enduring popularity from his cricketing success with Pakistan helped propel him into power in last year's elections.

Khan said mental strength will be vital on Sunday.

"Given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today," Khan said on Twitter.

"All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative and defensive strategy."