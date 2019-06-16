Banyana Banyana learn a hard lesson on global stage

Banyana Banyana are far from feeling disgraced after their failure to win their two opening matches in their maiden Fifa Women's World Cup in France.

The consensus from members of the squad is that they've learnt valuable lessons in their 3-1 defeat to Spain and 1-0 loss to China ahead of their stiffer challenge against two-time champions Germany at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier in their last Group B match at 6pm on Monday.

With a minus-3 goal difference, Desiree Ellis's team is unlikely to progress to the last 16 even if they beat the Germans tomorrow. It already looks like they've accepted their fate judging by the comments from the coach and her captain after the team's loss against China in Paris on Thursday night.

"I'm very disappointed with the result [against China]," said coach Ellis.

"We knew it was going to be another battle that we had to win this time around. We had a couple of chances, but we were not composed enough and didn't look up enough to see the better options."

What was left to console Ellis and her team was the effort they made, especially in the second half when they were trying to get an equaliser to Li Ying's 40th-minute goal.

But still, with just one shot on target, Banyana were never close to earning their first points in the global showpiece.