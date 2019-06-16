Banyana Banyana learn a hard lesson on global stage
Banyana Banyana are far from feeling disgraced after their failure to win their two opening matches in their maiden Fifa Women's World Cup in France.
The consensus from members of the squad is that they've learnt valuable lessons in their 3-1 defeat to Spain and 1-0 loss to China ahead of their stiffer challenge against two-time champions Germany at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier in their last Group B match at 6pm on Monday.
With a minus-3 goal difference, Desiree Ellis's team is unlikely to progress to the last 16 even if they beat the Germans tomorrow. It already looks like they've accepted their fate judging by the comments from the coach and her captain after the team's loss against China in Paris on Thursday night.
"I'm very disappointed with the result [against China]," said coach Ellis.
"We knew it was going to be another battle that we had to win this time around. We had a couple of chances, but we were not composed enough and didn't look up enough to see the better options."
What was left to console Ellis and her team was the effort they made, especially in the second half when they were trying to get an equaliser to Li Ying's 40th-minute goal.
But still, with just one shot on target, Banyana were never close to earning their first points in the global showpiece.
"The effort was incredible," said Ellis, "Players were putting their bodies on the line and China got very few opportunities. I know everybody back home is just as disappointed, but it's not through lack of effort."
Certainly, the experience of China and Spain showed in both matches, with Ellis's team just a notch or two behind their opponents in decision-making in critical areas.
Heads held high
What was also lacking in Banyana's play was the support given to strikers Thembi Kgatlana and Ode Fulutudilu, who had to come and fetch the ball deep as Ellis opted for a 5-3-2 formation that at times left the team with inadequate attacking options when they had the ball going forward.
"I think this is going to be our toughest game," said Ellis of their clash against top-of-the-table Germany, who have already qualified for the last 16 after also winning 1-0 against Spain in their second match on Wednesday.
"They are very organised, very structured, like the Germans are, so we've got to look at working on our game plan. They have six points and obviously they want to end on top as well."
Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk (32), playing her first and probably last World Cup, was gutted by the Chinese result, especially because she thought they matched them pound for pound.
"As a player, you can only walk off with your head held high," said van Wyk of their efforts against China.
"We came off the field smiling and knowing that we've given 110% effort and we don't regret anything that happened.
"Yes, maybe we should have taken our chances, but we've got the team that gave everything that they could."
Van Wyk was happy with the team's improved performance against China after some players showed nerves in their opening match against Spain.
"We're slowly improving and we are playing against the teams that have been in the World Cup before. Germany is going to be a tough one, but we still have a slim chance to get through to the next round if we beat them well," said van Wyk.
The bad news for Banyana is that Germany are not about to take their foot off the pedal as they want to ensure they finish on top of Group B to avoid a possible encounter against three-time champions USA in the second round.
Also not in favour of Banyana is the fact that Spain and China can just lock them out by playing a draw that could take both their points to four, enough for one of them to be among the four third-placed teams that will also move to the second round.
But whatever happens, the lessons learnt by Banyana are what Ellis and Van Wyk are mostly proud of.