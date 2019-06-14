Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says she cannot fault the effort of her players after their 1-0 defeat to China at the Fifa Women’s World Cup ended any realistic hopes of a second-round place.

Banyana would need a big win against fancied Germany and hope that other results go their way if they are to finish as one of the best third-placed sides‚ but it looks for all real money as though their World Cup dream will end on the first round.

A goal from Li Ying settled the game in Paris on Thursday night‚ during which Banyana had just a single shot on target and never unduly troubled the Chinese goalkeeper‚ Peng Shimeng.

“Very disappointed with the result – we knew it would be another battle‚” Ellis said.

“A bit of a lapse of concentration [for their goal]‚ but we had a couple of chances.

“We have spoken before about the chances we get that we do not take‚ so that was disappointing.

“We were not composed when we were in good areas‚ we were not composed enough to perhaps look up and see better options. But the effort out there was incredible‚ players putting their bodies on the line.”