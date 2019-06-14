Boxing pair to fly Bay flag in Germany
The training camp is part of an exchange programme agreement between the Eastern Cape government and Lower Saxony, which started in 1995.
The training camp is part of an exchange programme agreement between the Eastern Cape government and Lower Saxony, which started in 1995.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.