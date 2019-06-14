In Bafana’s South African leg of their preparation camp at Steyn City School last week the emphasis was on bringing players with various degrees of fitness and niggling injuries from staggered ends to their seasons in the PSL and Europe to a uniform level.

In Dubai‚ the squad is concentrating increasingly on tactical work.

“We travelled very well to Dubai. And when I look back‚ I can see there is a lot improvement in terms of our team preparation for the Afcon‚” Ntseki said.

“ … For now‚ we are where we are because of a structured‚ detailed preparation that we have gone through.

“ … Coming to the team now‚ we are in Dubai where we will have three sessions before we play a friendly against Ghana.

“The weather conditions here are boiling hot. And these are the conditions we expect in Egypt.