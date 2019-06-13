A day after completing a new two-year contract with coach Eric Tinkler‚ Maritzburg United further strengthened their playing squad with the addition of two players from Cape Town City.

On-loan striker Judas Moseamedi‚ who helped the Team of Choice survive relegation‚ was signed alongside defender Kwanda Mngonyama.

Mngonyama is no stranger to Maritzburg as he was with the side before he joined City two years ago.

But after failing to nail down a permanent place in the starting 11 at City last season‚ there’s no surprise that he’s returned to his home province.

The Team of Choice is expected to sign more players during the off-season with midfielders Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe reportedly headed to Orlando Pirates next season.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon‚ a player developed by Maritzburg‚ is also reported to be close to signing for Tinkler’s team‚ though Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia has hinted that they might be put off by the ‘high’ salary he earned at his erstwhile club.

The 25-year-old Moseamedi and the 26-year-old Mngonyama penned two year contracts with Maritzburg.