Tinkler was announced as Maritzburg’s new coach‚ replacing Muhsin Ertugral‚ on January 29‚ and faced a huge mountain to climb turning around the KwaZulu-Natal club’s fortunes as he found them in last place‚ with just one victory from 18 matches.

In the end United managed to scrape into the second-last playoff position on the final day with a 1-1 draw away against Baroka FC‚ the Pietermaritzburg team ending on 27 points‚ level with 16th-placed Free State Stars but with a superior goal difference.

Tinkler oversaw 12 PSL matches‚ of which Maritzburg won five and lost six‚ drawing one.

The Team of Choice won all their four matches in the playoffs against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Royal Eagles.