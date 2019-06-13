Caster Semenya to haters: 'They keep talking, I keep winning'
Athlete Caster Semenya has come out of her International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) appeal stronger and even more determined to win. Her tweet about her haters who "keep talking while she wins" has sent Twitter into overdrive.
They keep talking, I keep winning. Isn't that beautiful...???— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 12, 2019
On Tuesday, Semenya won her first race since her appeal against the IAAF's ruling that she must reduce her naturally high testosterone levels if she is to compete in international races.
She won the 2,000m race at the Meeting de Montreuil in Paris, finishing ahead of Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa and Adanench Anbesa, with a record time of 5:38:19.
The tweet has received more than 56,000 likes and has been shared 14,000 times as congratulatory messages keep pouring in. Here's a glimpse of all the love she received.
Go Caster.......... I am 100% Behind you. ???✊— Preminent Minds(Pty)Ltd?? (@ZizmanZizipho) June 12, 2019
Well done Mokgadis❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Tsholofelo Matshaba (@Tsholo_Matshaba) June 12, 2019
Modimo a se setlaela. Lerato ke leo
Very beautiful Sesi. Just keep on winning? pic.twitter.com/ClTSIU5Mm5— El Patrón● (@MrMightyman) June 12, 2019