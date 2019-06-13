Sport

Caster Semenya to haters: 'They keep talking, I keep winning'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 13 June 2019
Caster Semenya showed her haters their place after she won the 2,000m race at the Meeting de Montreuil in Paris in record time.
Caster Semenya showed her haters their place after she won the 2,000m race at the Meeting de Montreuil in Paris in record time.
Image: Caster Semenya via Twitter

Athlete Caster Semenya has come out of her International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) appeal stronger and even more determined to win. Her tweet about her haters who "keep talking while she wins" has sent Twitter into overdrive.

On Tuesday, Semenya won her first race since her appeal against the IAAF's ruling that she must reduce her naturally high testosterone levels  if she is to compete in international races.

She won the 2,000m race at the Meeting de Montreuil in Paris, finishing ahead of Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa and Adanench Anbesa, with a record time of 5:38:19. 

The tweet has received more than 56,000 likes and has been shared 14,000 times as congratulatory messages keep pouring in. Here's a glimpse of all the love she received. 

