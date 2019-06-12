Mark Fish’s presence alone in the Bafana Bafana squad as they prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations can serve as an inspiration to the players as they attempt to make an impact at Egypt 2019‚ says goalkeeper Darren Keet.

Head coach Stuart Baxter’s choice of the flambouyant 1996 Africa Cup of Nations centreback Fish as his second assistant-coach – and who will also double as a scout on Bafana’s Group D opposition – raised some eyebrows.

Former Jomo Comos‚ Orlando Pirates‚ Lazio and Charlton Athletic defender Fish‚ more known for a larger than life approach to his lifestyle since his retirement in 2005‚ has no top-level coaching experience and limited qualifications.

But every squad needs its characters.

And Fish‚ who has tempered his extravagances in recent years at 45 years of age‚ certainly is one of those‚ plus he has a wealth of experience to impart on Bafana’s current emerging stars.