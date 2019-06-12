Lazarous Kambole: From humble beginnings to Kaizer Chiefs

After weeks of public speculation and no word from Kaizer Chiefs' management on plans to sign Zesco FC player Lazorous Kambole to Amakhosi, the club finally confirmed the news on Tuesday.

"Kambole joins Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs have agreed on a deal to sign Lazarous Kambole from Zesco United FC on a three-year contract," said Chiefs in a statement.

This move has been welcomed by the club's supporters who have since expressed high hopes from Kambole.

Here are three things you must know about 25-year-old Kambole:

Background

According to Goal.com, Zambian national Kambole owes his success to clubs including Kabundi Young stars, where he started before he moved to Mindolo Young Stars in 2004, followed by Mulalo Academy and numerous other clubs. He joined Zesco United FC in 2014.

Career accolades

Kambole has established himself as one of the best strikers and, according to national football teams.com, he has seven international goals from 15 matches under his belt.

In January, he scored a goal for Zesco which eliminated Kaizer Chiefs from the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.

He was also part of the squad that saw Zambia win against Botswana in the Cosafa match at the Moses Mabhida stadium last Wednesday.

At Kaizer Chiefs

Kambole will join the club's greats like Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat as a striker. He will make his debut on July 28 at the Carling Cup, where Amakhosi will play against their historic rivals Orlando Pirates at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg.