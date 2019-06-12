IN PICS | Caster Semenya visits Banyana in Paris ahead of China CLASH

Fresh from cruising to a 2000m victory at the Meeting de Montreuil on the outskirts of Paris on Tuesday evening‚ Caster Semenya cooled down after the grueling race by visiting Banyana Banyana in the heart of the French capital on Wednesday.

Banyana are in France participating in a maiden Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The SA senior women’s national team were on a sight-seeing exercise in Paris on Tuesday as they took a break from routine training when Semenya joined them.