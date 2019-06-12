The Stormers suffered a major setback before their must-win Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday with the news that scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies would miss the coastal derby.

Jantjies‚ 22‚ sustained the injury in the first half of last weekend’s 31-18 win over the Sunwolves in Cape Town.

Veteran Jano Vermaak‚ coming back from a long-term injury himself‚ replaced Jantjies and will start this weekend.

Scans have fortunately shown that there is no collar bone fracture as initially feared‚ but he would not be fit enough for the Sharks match.

“It looks like there is a bit of bone bruising and a muscle tear‚ so at this stage he is not good for selection‚” Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said on Tuesday.