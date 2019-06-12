Caster Semenya won the 2‚000m race in Paris on Tuesday night‚ just missing Zola Budd’s 28-year-old national record in this rarely run event.

Semenya crossed the line in 5min 38.19sec‚ 0.12sec short of Budd’s old mark and 0.47 ahead of nearest rival Hawi Feysa‚ the young Ethiopian distance runner who ended second at the under-20 world cross championships in 2017.

Adanech Anbesa‚ another Ethiopian who took the 1‚500m bronze medal behind Semenya at the 2016 African championships‚ was third in 5:39.90.

Semenya was running for the first time since losing her case to overturn the IAAF’s new gender eligibility rules at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland at the beginning of May.

The regulations mean athletes with hyperandrogenism must take medication to lower naturally occurring high levels of testosterone to compete from the 400m to the mile‚ among other events.