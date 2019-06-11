Pearson sides hold own in hockey ties

Pearson dominated their hockey matches against Kingswood in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, while the rugby honours with Daniel Pienaar were shared, though the Uitenhage visitors won the first team game.

In the hockey fixtures against Kingswood, Pearson lost only two of the 15 matches played.

● The first team rugby match was a closely contested affair, being in the balance until the last few minutes when Daniel Pienaar scored a try to seal the 17-8 victory.

The first half saw both teams playing a predominantly kicking game as they opted for territory over possession.

Pearson opened the scoring with a penalty by flyhalf Chadwin Spiers, but Daniel Pienaar quickly replied with two penalties of their own to take a 6-3 lead.

Tlhalefo Moleko of Pearson managed to break the Daniel Pienaar defence and offloaded superbly to wing Taine-Josh Thorne, who scored in the corner. The conversion was missed, leaving the halftime score 8-6 in Pearson’s favour.

The second half turned into an arm-wrestle, with both teams relentless on defence.

Daniel Pienaar produced a late flourish, resulting in them scoring a converted try to make it 13-8. They followed this up with a penalty, which put the game out of Pearson’s reach.

● Pearson’s first netball team kept up the pace over the weekend.

They met Kingswood in Makhanda on Friday on their way to participate at the Top Schools Provincial Challenge in East London.

The match against Kingswood proved to be a significant barometer of the tour’s success, with Pearson eventually emerging convincing 37-20 victors after some real tense play for at least half of the match.

Young goalshooter Busi Vayo was at the top of her game, walking away with the player-of-the-match award.

Pearson went on to win the Top Schools Provincial Challenge in East London, defeating Framesby in the final.

● The Pearson first team girls’ hockey game against Kingswood was evenly contested, with both teams creating opportunities.

Pearson did have the greater share of possession, while Kingswood looked threatening on the counter-attack.

Early in the second quarter, Pearson were awarded a penalty corner which Rachel Barry slotted home low and to the left of the goalkeeper.

There was no further scoring until 10 minutes into the third quarter when Hayley Engler extended Pearson’s lead to two after finishing off at the far post of the Kingswood goalbox.

Kingswood pulled back a goal of their own before the end of the quarter to make it 2-1, but neither side could break through after that.

● The Pearson first team boys played Kingswood earlier in the week and this time it was the visiting Makhanda outfit who took the honours.

Pearson opened the scoring through a penalty corner by Andrew Roche in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Kingswood responded with increased fervour, scoring three unanswered goals in the space of six minutes to go 3-1 ahead.

With nine minutes remaining, Roche slotted home his second of the match from another penalty corner.

This set up an exciting last period of the game, but Kingswood held on for a 3-2 win.