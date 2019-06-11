Emirates responds to Safa's accusation that airline botched Bafana's flight plans

The blame game on who was at fault on Bafana Bafana leaving a day late for Dubai‚ where the national team will hold a pre-Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) camp‚ has continued with a response from the airline‚ Emirates.

The SA Football Association (Safa) have claimed that Bafana arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon believing they would be bound for Dubai on one flight at 7pm‚ only to find some members of the squad would travel on a 10pm flight.

Coach Stuart Baxter was not happy with this arrangement and made another booking for the squad to travel together on Tuesday morning at 10am‚ overnighting in Johannesburg for one more night.

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul has said the association will investigate the matter and lodge an official complaint with Emirates.