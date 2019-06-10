Reeve Frosler hoping to establish himself at Kaizer Chiefs

Reeve Frosler is hoping to establish himself at Kaizer Chiefs next season and make up for lost time to fulfill his potential as one of the top young players in the country.

The right-back was frozen out at BidVest Wits in the first half of the 2018/19 campaign as he made it clear he wanted to move on‚ and once he joined Chiefs in January that lack of game-time counted against him.

But with a full pre-season looming at Naturena and the chance to get some minutes under his belt at the COSAFA Cup‚ he believes he can look to the future with much more optimism.

“The most important thing for me is to play more games‚ especially after not being given an opportunity to play in the first half of the season‚” Frosler told TimesLIVE.