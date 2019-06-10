The company that Steyn has joined is exalted as she's part of a select duo that includes Frith van der Merwe as the only two South African women who have finished the Comrades in less than six hours.

With this decade coming to a close‚ Steyn's left an indelible mark‚ but the 29-year-old from Bothaville in the Free State just wanted to enjoy the race and let everything fall into place.

“I learnt a hard lesson last year.

"I was so focused on running to a plan‚ focused on hitting my goals at certain spots‚ going up a hill at a certain pace and things like that.

"This year‚ we decided to go on and feel and trust my ability.

"In the first half‚ I just took the race in and enjoyed it.

"When I got to the half-way mark‚ I realised I was on the course record.

"That's when I realised that that's when my race is starting‚" an exuberant Steyn said.

The win meant a lot for Steyn‚ who admitted to being under pressure going into the race.

Having seen off contenders in the Two Oceans Marathon‚ it was only a matter of time before the temperament question came up.

She displayed admirable mental strength to finish second last year.

The trek up to Pietermaritzburg requires a different mental skill-set.

That seemed to be very easy for the bubbly Steyn‚ who beamed throughout while second-placed Alexandra Morozova and third-placed Caitriona Jennings were content with their morning's work.