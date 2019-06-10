Late former Uefa boss Johansson never spoke with a forked tongue‚ says PSL chair Khoza

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has praised former Uefa president Lennart Johansson as a true gentleman of the game who played an important role in helping to bring the Fifa World Cup to South Africa nine years ago.

Khoza said the Swede‚ who died last week at the age of 89 and led Uefa successfully for 17 years between 1990 to 2007‚ was upright and never spoke in forked tongues.

“We give our condolences for the passing of Lennart Johansson because he played a very important part when we were campaigning to host the World Cup‚” said Khoza.

“I remember we went to him the first time when we were bidding for the 2006 World Cup and he was honest with us from the beginning and told us that 'I am not going to vote for you because I am voting for Germany'.