Comrades dominates Twitter-'They are all winners'

The 2019 Comrades Marathon dominated Twitter for all the right reasons on Sunday as South Africans conveyed heart-felt messages of encouragement and support to the 21,000 athletes who took on the 'ultimate human race.'

The 94th edition was an up-race from Durban to Pietermaritzburg under the theme Sizonqoba - Together we triumph.

While Edward Mothibi and Gerda Steyn won the men's and women's race respectively, Twitter cheered for all participants who reached the finish line.

This saw the race earn itself a seat at the top of the platform's trends list for the hours as people praised the race, the tenacity of the athletes, and the event's racial and gender inclusivity as well.