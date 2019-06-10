Comrades dominates Twitter-'They are all winners'
The 2019 Comrades Marathon dominated Twitter for all the right reasons on Sunday as South Africans conveyed heart-felt messages of encouragement and support to the 21,000 athletes who took on the 'ultimate human race.'
The 94th edition was an up-race from Durban to Pietermaritzburg under the theme Sizonqoba - Together we triumph.
While Edward Mothibi and Gerda Steyn won the men's and women's race respectively, Twitter cheered for all participants who reached the finish line.
This saw the race earn itself a seat at the top of the platform's trends list for the hours as people praised the race, the tenacity of the athletes, and the event's racial and gender inclusivity as well.
Proud of my dad for conquering his 27th Comrades Marathon!!! Congratulations to everyone who ran this ultimate human race, you are champions! #ComradesMarathon2019 ???❤— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) June 9, 2019
Just heard now. Apparently the #ComradesMarathon2019 recovery medical tent is the largest mobile medical medical ? center outside of a war zone— Lsg (@boltbolaya) June 9, 2019
Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever. - 1 Corinthians 9:25 #ComradesMarathon2019 pic.twitter.com/3MYfugXGfF— Bridgette Matjuda (@BriMatjuda) June 9, 2019
Our minds and bodies are capable of SO much. I saw some remarkable things today man.— freshe. (@MakaziweKhumalo) June 9, 2019
Huge congratulations to everyone who ran the #ComradesMarathon2019.
Oh you're amazing. You did that! ✊??
I’m so amazed at the level of tenacity by the participants. Truly defines that nothing is impossible. Congratulations to all, in my opinion; all of you are winners #ComradesMarathon2019— Nomkhethi Amanda Mjodi (@MissA_Vezi) June 9, 2019
Congratulations to all the bunch of crazy #TwitterRunnersClub members who were on the start line for #ComradesMarathon2019— TweeterRunnersClub (@TRunnersClub) June 9, 2019
And Congrats to the ones that crossed the finish line on time. The UpRun is TOUGH. ???
I am very proud of #EdwardMothibi and #GerdaSteyn. And the fact that they are both South African athletes and excellent runners too. I have been very emotional seeing them finishing.— Franz Burger (@FranzBurger4) June 9, 2019
My main take away from today's @ComradesRace is that running is THE most inclusive sport. No matter what your skin colour, where you from , or your gender ..we were all just runners. Magical experience. #ComradesMarathon2019— Carl Pretorius (@carl_pretorius) June 9, 2019
Congratulations to Edward Mothibi and Gerda Steyn on winning the #ComradesMarathon2019. You have made us incredibly proud and are an inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/ejQh3MzMUb— Collen Malatji (@Collen_Malatji3) June 9, 2019
Congratulations to #GerdaSteyn ??? who is the #Comrades2019 ladies winner, with a new up run record pic.twitter.com/8VczBXsitq— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) June 9, 2019