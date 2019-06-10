Caster Semenya one of only three women in Athletics SA's provisional squad

Caster Semenya is one of only three women named in South Africa’s preliminary squad for the world championships in Doha from September 27 to October 6.

Semenya’s participation at the showpiece will depend on her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal against the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow the gender eligibility rules drafted by the IAAF‚ the world governing body for athletics.

Semenya is the defending women’s 800m champion and 1500m bronze medallist from London 2017. Athletics SA (ASA) on Monday named a 30-strong preliminary squad for the Qatar meet‚ of which only 10% are women.

Young 400m hurdler Zeney van der Walt and distance runner Dominique Scott are the only other women in the squad.