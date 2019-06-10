Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana gets all the love after historic goal

Banyana Banyana may have opened their Fifa Women's World Cup campaign with a loss to Spain at the Stade Océane in France on Saturday, but the team made history on its first-ever World Cup appearance.

Striker Thembi Kgatlana scored the opening goal of the match, becoming the first goal-scorer for South Africa in the Women’s World Cup.

Kgatlana joined SA's women's national football team in 2016. In 2015 she launched the Thembi Kgatlana football tournament to empower youth in her birthplace of Mohlakeng in Randfontein, near Johannesburg.

After her historic goal Kgatlana became a household name overnight, with many praising her.

Here's a glimpse of the love she received on social media.