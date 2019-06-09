'We've tried to put together a balanced squad‚' says Baxter

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is pleased that his team are showing a togetherness and passion for representing the nation‚ which he said can be a strength for South Africa at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Baxter on Sunday cut three players - Kermit Erasmus‚ Ben Motshwari and Fortune Makaringe - from a 26-man preliminary squad announcing his final 23-man roster who will depart Johannesburg on Monday night for a second leg of their Egypt 2019 preparation camp in Dubai.

The coach said complications such as the withdrawal through injury of Montpellier winger Keagan Dolly and Mamelodi Sundowns centreback Rivaldo Coetzee‚ due to his mother being critically ill‚ had made the selection process more difficult.