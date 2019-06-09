Junior Boks in control of own destiny at World Champs

The Junior Boks will only need two points from their final group match against New Zealand at the U20 World Championships on Wednesday to secure their place in the semi-finals.

The hosts are on six points and could move to a maximum of 11 points if they beat France in their final Pool fixture.

Fiji and Wales are playing for pride in the Pool’s other match. In Pool B Australia are the surprise leaders after smashing Six Nations U20 champions Ireland 45-17 on Saturday.

The Irish‚ who beat England in their opening match‚ are likely to be too strong for Italy in their final game‚ but can only reach a maximum of 10 log points. In that case Ireland would have to rely on either South Africa or New Zealand beating the other with the loser failing to gain a bonus point.