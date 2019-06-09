History man Nadal sweeps to 12th French Open, 18th Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal swept to an historic 12th Roland Garros title and 18th Grand Slam crown on Sunday with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Austria's Dominic Thiem.

The 33-year-old Spaniard becomes the first player, man or woman, to win the same Slam 12 times after seeing off a brave challenge from a weary Thiem in a repeat of the 2018 final.

Nadal is now just two behind Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 majors and three ahead of Novak Djokovic who was knocked out by Thiem in the semi-finals.

The world number two also took his Paris record to an astonishing 93 wins and just two losses having previously won the title in 2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017 and 2018.

"I want to say congratulations to Dominic. I feel sorry as he deserves to win it as well," said Nadal.

"But he has every chance in the future. He has unbelievable talent for the sport and I want to encourage him for the future.

"It's a dream to win again, an incredible moment. When I first played here in 2005 I never thought I would be still playing here in 2019.

"It's very special for me."