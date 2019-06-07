SA weightlifter Mona Pretorius ready to increase her medal tally
Former Bay weightlifter aware of tough competition which lies ahead
The competition, to be held at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry from June 7 to 9, will be another chance for Pretorius to further cement her ambitions of making the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games team.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.