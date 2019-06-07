SA weightlifter Mona Pretorius ready to increase her medal tally

Former Bay weightlifter aware of tough competition which lies ahead

By Amir Chetty -

The competition, to be held at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry from June 7 to 9, will be another chance for Pretorius to further cement her ambitions of making the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games team.

